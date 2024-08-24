Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1778

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 NG P
Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 NG P
8 Escudos 1778 NG P
Average price 8400 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 NG P
Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 NG P
4 Escudos 1778 NG P
Average price 9800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 NG P
Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 NG P
2 Escudos 1778 NG P
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 NG P
Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 NG P
1 Escudo 1778 NG P
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 1
