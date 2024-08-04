Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
4 Escudos 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,392 oz) 12,1939 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
