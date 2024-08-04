Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10406 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10716 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
