Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10406 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10716 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

