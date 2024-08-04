2 Escudos 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)