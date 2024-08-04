Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
2 Escudos 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,196 oz) 6,0969 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
