Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,196 oz) 6,0969 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Guatemala 2 Escudos 1778 NG P at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

