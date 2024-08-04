Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
