1 Escudo 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

