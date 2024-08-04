Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1778 NG P (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1778 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1778 NG P - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,098 oz) 3,0484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1778 with mark NG P. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1778 NG P at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Guatemala in 1778 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search