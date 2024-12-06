Catalog
Home
Catalog
Germany
1945
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
Third Reich
1933-1945
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
Germany
1945
Coins of Germany 1945
10 Reichspfennig 1945 A
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
7
10 Reichspfennig 1945 E
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
30
1 Reichspfennig 1945 A
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
4
1 Reichspfennig 1945 E
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
50
Best offers
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction
Dec 6, 2024
Nomisma Aste
Auction
Dec 13, 2024
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction
Dec 1, 2024
Germany
Period
1871-2001
Germany
Period
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
Third Reich
1933-1945
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
