10 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1)