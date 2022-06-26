Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,112,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1945
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
