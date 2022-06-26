flag
10 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

10 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,112,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1945
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 550 CZK
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

