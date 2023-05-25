flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,800,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1945
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 31, 2021
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

