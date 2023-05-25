Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,800,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1945
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4671 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
