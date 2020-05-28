flag
1 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 1,25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,145,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1945
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1945 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

