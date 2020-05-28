1 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)