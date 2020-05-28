Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1945 A "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 1,25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,145,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1945
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
