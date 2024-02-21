10 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

