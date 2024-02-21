Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,52 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,897,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1945
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search