10 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E "Type 1940-1945" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,52 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,897,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1945
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1945 with mark E. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2523 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Aurea - May 23, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1945 E at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

