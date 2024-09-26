Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1820

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF
8 Escudos 1820 NR JF
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 137
Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 P FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 P FM
8 Escudos 1820 P FM
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM
8 Escudos 1820 PN FM
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF
1 Escudo 1820 NR JF
Average price 220 $
Sales
2 37
