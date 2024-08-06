Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1820 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31357 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
