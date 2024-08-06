Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1820 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31357 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1832 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
