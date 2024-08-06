Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1820 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Spink - November 13, 2019
Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction
Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 NR JF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1820 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search