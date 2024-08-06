1 Escudo 1820 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (24) F (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (4)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (7)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)