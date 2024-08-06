Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1820 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1820 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64406 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
