Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1820 PN FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark PN FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2573 $
Price in auction currency 2300 CHF
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 PN FM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
