8 Escudos 1820 PN FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark PN FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29247 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2573 $
Price in auction currency 2300 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
