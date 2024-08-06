Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1820 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35428 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 P FM at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

