8 Escudos 1820 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35428 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

