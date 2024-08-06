Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1820 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1820 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35428 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1980 $
Price in auction currency 1980 USD
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1791 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
