Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1815

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR
Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR
8 Escudos 1815 PN FR
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 P JF
8 Escudos 1815 P JF
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF
8 Escudos 1815 NR JF
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 94
Obverse 1 Escudo 1815 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1815 P JF
1 Escudo 1815 P JF
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1815 PN FR
Reverse 1 Escudo 1815 PN FR
1 Escudo 1815 PN FR
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF
1 Escudo 1815 NR JF
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 10
