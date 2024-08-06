Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1815 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33542 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search