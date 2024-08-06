Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1815 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33542 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 4000 NOK
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1815 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search