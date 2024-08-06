1 Escudo 1815 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1815 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33542 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) F15 (1) Service NGC (3)