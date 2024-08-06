8 Escudos 1815 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (15) VF (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)