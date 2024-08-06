Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1815 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1555 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
