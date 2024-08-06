Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1815 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 529 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1555 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

