Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1815 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search