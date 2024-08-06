Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1815 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20677 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (20)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (19)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1860 $
Price in auction currency 1860 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
