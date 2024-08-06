Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1815 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2235 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
