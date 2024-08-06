8 Escudos 1815 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

