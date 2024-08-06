Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1815 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1494 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2235 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Colombia 8 Escudos 1815 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search