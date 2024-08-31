Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1813

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 P JF
8 Escudos 1813 P JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF
8 Escudos 1813 NR JF
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 125
Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 P JF
1 Escudo 1813 P JF
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF
1 Escudo 1813 NR JF
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 6
