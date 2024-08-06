Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1813 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search