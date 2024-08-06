Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1813 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Heritage - June 4, 2007
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 NR JF at auction Heritage - June 4, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

