1 Escudo 1813 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 30, 2013.

Сondition VF (5) F (1)