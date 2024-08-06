Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1813 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
