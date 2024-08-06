Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1813 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31068 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (33)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Erwin Dietrich (2)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (9)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • Varesi (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Erwin Dietrich - February 27, 2022
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1813 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search