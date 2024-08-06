Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1813 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 29, 2011.
- Tauler & Fau (3)
