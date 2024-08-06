Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1813 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 29, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Boule (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1613 $
Price in auction currency 1490 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Heritage - July 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 P JF at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1813 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search