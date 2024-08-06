8 Escudos 1813 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1813 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 29, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (11) XF (37) VF (20) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (6)

