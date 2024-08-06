1 Escudo 1813 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (7) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)