Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1813 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 P JF at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

