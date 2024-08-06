Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1813 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1813 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23696 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
