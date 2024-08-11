Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1782

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 P SF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 P SF
8 Escudos 1782 P SF
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 45
Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 P SF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 P SF
4 Escudos 1782 P SF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Escudos 1782 P SF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1782 P SF
2 Escudos 1782 P SF
Average price 440 $
Sales
1 50
Obverse 2 Escudos 1782 NR JJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1782 NR JJ
2 Escudos 1782 NR JJ
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 P SF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 P SF
1 Escudo 1782 P SF
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1782 NR JJ
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 2
Category
Year
Search