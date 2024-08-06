Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search