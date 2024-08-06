Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1782 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1782 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
908 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 346 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Naumann - March 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - March 24, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

