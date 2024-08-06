Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23765 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
