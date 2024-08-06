Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23765 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 4 Escudos 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

