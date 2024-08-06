8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

