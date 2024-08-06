Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search