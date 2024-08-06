Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 5,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Lugdunum - March 6, 2019
Seller Lugdunum
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1782 NR JJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
