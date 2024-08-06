Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
