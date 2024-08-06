1 Escudo 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (13) Condition (slab) XF45 (4) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)