Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1782 P SF (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 P SF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 with mark P SF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 637 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1782 P SF at auction CNG - September 11, 2007
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2007
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

