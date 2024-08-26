Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1751

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 S
8 Escudos 1751 S
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Escudos 1751 S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1751 S
4 Escudos 1751 S
Average price 4900 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Escudos 1751 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1751 S
2 Escudos 1751 S
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1751 S
Reverse 1 Escudo 1751 S
1 Escudo 1751 S
Average price 1100 $
Sales
1 5
