Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1751 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1751 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30572 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,939. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1751 S at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1939 $
Price in auction currency 1939 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1751 S at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

