Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1751 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1751 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

