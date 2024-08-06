Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 4 Escudos 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
