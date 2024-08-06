Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1751 S at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1751 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

