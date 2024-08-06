Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 15 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70386 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1309 $
Price in auction currency 1040 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search