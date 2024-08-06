Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 15 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70386 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1309 $
Price in auction currency 1040 GBP
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 S at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Colombia in 1751 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search