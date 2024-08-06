1 Escudo 1751 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1751 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70386 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) GENUINE (0) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)