Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1865

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1865 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1865 So
10 Pesos 1865 So
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Pesos 1865 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1865 So
5 Pesos 1865 So
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Pesos 1865
Reverse 2 Pesos 1865
2 Pesos 1865
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 6
