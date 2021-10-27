Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1865 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1865 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1865 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 45,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1865
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1865 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2016
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Chile 10 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

