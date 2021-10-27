Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1865 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 45,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1865
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1865 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
