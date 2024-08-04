Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1865 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,110
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1865
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1865 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
