Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1865 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1865 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1865 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,110

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1865
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1865 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 5 Pesos 1865 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1865 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 5 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search