5 Pesos 1865 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1865 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)