2 Pesos 1865 (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 20891 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (4) Service NGC (4)