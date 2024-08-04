Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1865 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1865
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 20891 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2019
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Chile 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
