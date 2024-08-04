Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1865 (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1865
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 20891 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
