Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1860

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1860 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1860 So
10 Pesos 1860 So
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Pesos 1860
Reverse 2 Pesos 1860
2 Pesos 1860
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Peso 1860 So
Reverse 1 Peso 1860 So
1 Peso 1860 So
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 39
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
