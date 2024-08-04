Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1860 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,5235 g
- Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 156,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1860
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1860 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
