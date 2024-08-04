1 Peso 1860 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1860 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

