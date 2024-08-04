Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1860 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1860 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1860 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 156,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1860
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1860 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 1 Peso 1860 So at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

