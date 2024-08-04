Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1860 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1860 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 78,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1860
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 62442 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 13, 2022.

Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price


Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price


Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price


Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price


Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price


Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 2 Pesos 1860 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price



