Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1860 (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 78,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1860
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1860 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 62442 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place April 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Künker (1)
- Schulman (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
