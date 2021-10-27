Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1860 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1860 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1860 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 31,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1860
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1860 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

Chile 10 Pesos 1860 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Chile 10 Pesos 1860 So at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Chile 10 Pesos 1860 So at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1860 So at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1860 So at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

