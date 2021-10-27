Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1860 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Weight 15,253 g
- Diameter null mm
- Mintage UNC 31,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 10 Pesos
- Year 1860
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1860 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22422 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
