Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1859

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1859 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1859 So
10 Pesos 1859 So
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 5 Pesos 1859 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1859 So
5 Pesos 1859 So
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Pesos 1859
Reverse 2 Pesos 1859
2 Pesos 1859
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 12
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
