Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1859 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1859 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 97,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1859
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Künker - October 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Chile 2 Pesos 1859 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1859 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search