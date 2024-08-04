Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1859 (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,0506 g
- Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 97,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1859
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22008 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
