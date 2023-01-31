Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1859 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1859 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1859 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 281,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1859
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1859 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Numisma - Portugal - July 5, 2018
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Chile 10 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

