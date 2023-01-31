Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1859 So (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1859 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
