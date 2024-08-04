Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1859 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1859 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1859 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 66,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1859
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1859 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - January 14, 2016
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - January 14, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction CNG - October 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Chile 5 Pesos 1859 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

