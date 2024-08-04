5 Pesos 1859 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1859 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5)