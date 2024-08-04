Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1859 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,6265 g
- Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 66,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 5 Pesos
- Year 1859
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1859 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3053 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 425 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
