Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1857

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1857 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1857 So
10 Pesos 1857 So
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Pesos 1857 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1857 So
5 Pesos 1857 So
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Pesos 1857
Reverse 2 Pesos 1857
2 Pesos 1857
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 20
