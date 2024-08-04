2 Pesos 1857 (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

