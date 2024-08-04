Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Pesos 1857 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1857 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Pesos 1857 - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,0506 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7455 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 207,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1857
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 7, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Stack's - August 8, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Heritage - March 30, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Heritage - October 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Heritage - October 6, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction CNG - September 27, 2016
Seller CNG
Date September 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction CNG - October 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 2 Pesos 1857 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

