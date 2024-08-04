Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Pesos 1857 (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Pesos 1857 . This gold coin from the times of Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 22006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
