Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1857 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1857 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1857 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,6265 g
  • Pure gold (0,2207 oz) 6,8639 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1857
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1857 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1857 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Chile 5 Pesos 1857 So at auction Heritage - February 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1857 So at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

